Michael Hollingsworth will be taking the position of high school and middle school principal at Nodaway-Holt for the 2018-2019 school year.

He will replace Shawn Emerson, who will be moving to the position of elementary principal, taking the place of Rita Carroll who is retiring.

Hollingsworth went to grade school at Horace Mann, moving to Nodaway-Holt in the sixth grade. He graduated from Nodaway-Holt in 2005. From there, he went to Northwest Missouri State University where he earned a dual bachelor’s degree in marketing and management with a minor in business education. He went on to finish his master’s in instructional technology and earned his specialist in education and administration, completing both the principal and superintendent requirements.

“I’ve always enjoyed being part of something greater than myself. There is satisfaction in watching students grow. As a teacher, I can only impact a certain amount of students who walk through the classroom doors, but as an administrator, I can impact everyone that comes through the door,” Hollingsworth stated.

He has been working in the Fairfax school for the past eight years as a business teacher. While there, he also coached various sports and was more recently the tech director and at-risk director.

His personal teaching philosophy statement is that he “believes that all students can learn if we, as educators, are willing to do whatever it takes, both instructionally and corroboratively, to assist in this student achievement.”

“To keep progressing, we must continually evaluate our students, our school, our procedures, our administration, as well as ourselves. Just one person cannot accomplish this complex task however, instead, it will require a group effort and strong commitments from the students, staff, administration, parents, community members and all stakeholders involved in the Nodaway-Holt School District. Our success will depend upon our ability to work together toward achieving our shared vision,” Hollingsworth said.

He and his wife, Ashley, a 2007 South Holt graduate, currently live in Maryville, but have plans to build a home on the five acres they own in the Nodaway-Holt school district. The couple has two children, Lilly, four, and Reid, one.

In his spare time, Hollingsworth enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf and hunting.

“As a young man graduating from Nodaway-Holt, and both playing and coaching for and against them for many years now, I have learned that Nodaway-Holt is not content with just being good and won’t settle for mediocrity. They have a rich history of excellence and I look forward to being a part of that excellence once again,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth will also take up the duties of athletic director in the upcoming school year.

“Mr. Hollingsworth brings a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and dedication to the district and is committed to ensuring the success of all students. He will be a great asset to the district and community and I am delighted to have Mr. Hollingsworth be part of the Nodaway-Holt family,” Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford stated.