Melinda Patton, Maryville, was recently appointed Nodaway County Clerk by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

She will start her new position on Monday, June 12.

Patton is a Northwest Missouri State University graduate with a degree in journalism. She is married to Jeff Patton and the couple has three children, Josie, Zach and Adam.

She is currently a customer service representative for Maryville Glass, a position she has held for nine years.

Before that she was the Community Services block grant operations director for 10 years.

“I was approached by several people, who thought it was within my scope, so I looked into it and applied,” Patton said. “I’ve always been community focused and aware of underserved people.”

Patton has been on the NOCOMO sheltered workshop board of directors for six years. She is also a member of St. Gregory’s Church.

“It’s been a long process,” Patton said. “I started this in mid-April and interviewed with the Nodaway County Republican Committee. The committee sent three names to the governor’s office as recommendations.

“After the process, I’m excited that I’ve been chosen for the position. I’m looking forward to working with the elected officials, staff and the citizens of Nodaway County in my new position.”

