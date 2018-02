The Northeast Nodaway sophomore class will host a Valentine dinner starting at 5:30 pm, Saturday, February 17 at the Ravenwood Community Center, Ravenwood. Catered by B&G Catering, tickets are $15 per person.

The menu consists of twice baked potato, green beans, salad, dinner roll, cupcake and choice of roasted pork or smothered chicken. Purchase tickets from sophomore class members or by calling 660.582.1118.