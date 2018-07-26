The 81st Annual Pickering Horse Show brings the talent of “The Voice” contestant and country artist Casi Joy and Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie’s Medicine and Magic Show to the horse arena, Thursday, August 2 and Friday, August 3.

At 7 pm, Thursday, August 2, Casi Joy of Smithville will be performing. Joy melds traditional country and modern pop influences. Joy’s audition for “The Voice” television appearance was rated as one of the top blind auditions of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Joy is promoting her August 4 iTunes release of the song, “I Do.” This is the first original song she has released since her appearance on “The Voice.” It is written by her with the wedding vows she performed at her wedding. The more pre-saves and pre-orders the song receives, the more likely “I Do” will hit the popular charts.

Joy will do a meet and greet at the horse show and will have merchandise available for sale.

At 6:30 pm, Friday, August 3, Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie’s Medicine and Magic Show will bring a slice of Americana to Pickering. With guitar, banjo and an odd collection of percussive instruments, the group will perform timeless toe-tapping traditional tunes, lyrical laments and droll ditties from the Civil War, the Ozarks and the Old West.

Demonstrations of illusion, chicanery, hoodwinking and flimflam, along with hands-on instruction in juggling and archaic amusements, are included in the show.

Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie’s Medicine and Magic Show.