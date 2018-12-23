In a special meeting on December 12, the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board approved raising program rates and facility rental rates with an average increase of 25 percent.

The special meeting was held to discuss the minimum wage issue that was approved by Missouri voters in November. Director Jeff Stubblefield and Recreation Supervisor Shelly Hersh presented the board with current rates and their proposed increases.

“Even though there are a few exceptions (for government entities), if Parks and Recreation are not paying at least the minimum wage it will be extremely difficult to attract any part-time employees, especially life guards,” Stubblefield said in his report to the board prior to the special meeting. “My estimate is that it will be at least a $20,000 impact to our budget this fiscal year. Obviously, this is a major concern as minimum wage will increase 52.8 percent over the next five years. I also anticipate our costs to provide programs and operate facilities will most likely increase beyond the minimum wage impact.”

The increases, which were approved unanimously, will take effect in 2019.

Stubblefield noted the increases will not affect membership fees and entrance rates to the Maryville Community Center and Maryville Aquatic Center.

During the regular meeting on December 6, the board approved the November 1 minutes, the financial report and two bids, one to Quality Restoration & Sealants in the amount of $7,540 for sealing the joints on the deck and deep end of the MAC and one to 2nd Wind in the amount of $3,132 for rubber flooring in the Maryville Community Center weight room.

Staff reports

Recreation Coordinator Kristy McLain:

• A Pickleball Doubles Tournament will be held on December 29. Registration is available online and at the MCC.

Recreation Coordinator Monica Ottman:

• There are 11 teams for the Adult Basketball League and games begin on January 7.

• The Youth Basketball League also begins on January 7 with two weeks of practices and then games.

Hersh:

• All but three programs broke even or better this past year.

• Goals have been set for the athletic/programming division as well as target dates for completion.

• Some offerings and programs will be expanded including adjusting the ages for the upcoming soccer clinic. The Itty-Bitty program, ages 3 to 5, will be done with MPR staff and the 6 to 9 age group will be done with the Northwest soccer team. Staff is also contacting MHS and Northwest coaches about partnering with MPR to offer private sessions for youth. In addition, MSHSAA and Tom Seipel have been contacted to help expand Certified Officiating Workshops.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Jordyn Greenhaw:

• The Christmas Craft Fair was successful with over 1,000 people in attendance. Vendors were pleased with the traffic as all available spaces were rented.

• The 2019 calendar and pamphlets are being finalized.

Community Center Manager Kaley Coulter:

• Major rentals included the National Guard on December 1 and 2 and MCC is hosting a sanctioned Strong Man Competition on January 5.

• November 2018 attendance was 7,152 which was down 105 from last year.

• The new stretching area, which was formerly the coffee shop, has been completed.

• The seven new pieces of cardio equipment are ordered and should be here December 27.

• The MCC is looking to replace the triceps/biceps machines next year as the current ones are out of date and repair parts are unavailable. The treadmills also need to be assessed.

• The New Year’s Challenge registration is ongoing and weigh-ins begin January 13 to 15.

• Staff is coordinating with Raeann Hatfield to provide a yoga retreat with a renowned organization from March 15 to 17.

Community Center Maintenance Manager Steve Griffith:

• Storage closets are being cleaned out and some shelving added to help organize better.

• Painting, flooring and other repairs have been completed for the new stretching area.

Park Supervisor Kavin Dew:

• Mowing and trimming equipment are being serviced to prepare for next season.

• Snow removal equipment has been prepared for winter use.

• Facilities and restrooms have been winterized at Northeast, Happy Hollow, Robertson, Sisson-Eek, Sunrise, Beal, the MAC pump house, shower rooms and concessions and the DWP concessions.

• Bob McGinness of McGinness Electric provided his bucket truck to help put up the 20-foot lighted Christmas tree at Franklin Park to get ready for Winter Wonderland.

Stubblefield:

• The tourism committee met in November to discuss the tourism grant program, entry/wayfinding signage and the Knacktive Partnership with the Northwest marketing class.

• Staff has established MPR departmental goals. The first one discussed was to “Align staff’s goals with the Park Board goals.” Discussion will be held at the January meeting to amend or add to them.

• Water and sewer rates will be increasing by 10 percent in January which will affect the budget by approximately $2,000.

• In the past, MPR has left the restrooms at Judah and Donaldson open during the winter months which has cost between $3,000 to $4,500 per the winter months of November to March. This is a concern with the increase to the rates. The board approved to winterize those two additional restrooms from December 1 to March 1 with staff making a judgement decision as needed per weather conditions.

The next regular meeting will be held on January 3.