Freedom of Road Riders, Local 26, Maryville, invites all interested motorcyclists to participate in Tuesday evening supper rides. Kickstands up at 6 pm at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville. Destinations are: August 7, Wild Bills, Rulo, NE; August 14, Middlefork Bar and Grill, Gentry; August 21, El Nopal Mexican, Bethany; and August 28, Snakebite Bar and Grill, Sheridan.