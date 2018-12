Maryville Middle School announced the November Students of the Month at the all-school assembly on December 7. Two students in each grade are selected from nominations made by students and instructors.

November’s students are: Kaitlyn Brown, seventh grade; Sam Offutt and Morgan Trimble, both eighth graders; Brody Shepherd, fifth grade; Matthew Beck, sixth grade; Colsen Freeman, fifth grade; Skye Livesay, seventh grade; and Alyssa Cunningham, sixth grade.