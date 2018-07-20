The Maryville High School Class of 1968 will be hosting their 50th class reunion September 14 and 15.

Friday’s event will be an evening social at the Maryville Country Club with a banquet Saturday evening at the Eagles Lodge.

The committee is still trying to locate the following classmates: Evelyn Archer Hoy, Bobbie Busboom Calhoun, Dan Denniston, Yvonne Doll, Richard Gaukel, Nancy John Smith, Tom Jones, Bill Keyes, Janet Maier Dernoncourt, Kathy Nelson, Sharon Phillips Ward, Kathy Schuster Hayes, Carolyn Siddens and Steve Zeigel.

If anyone has contact information on these classmates please contact Carole Couts at 660.582.8590, Jean Calkins at 660.215.0801 or Carol Owens at 660.528.1196.