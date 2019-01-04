The open meeting of the Maryville R-II board of education on December 19 was held in the district’s administration building conference room followed by closed session.

Kim Walker, elementary school assistant principal, and members of SWAT, Spoofhounds Working As a Team, provided a student showcase for the board members.

Within the meeting was the approval of the consent agenda which included agreements with UCP of Northwest Missouri for special education and education-related services for eligible children and donations from Todd and Janice Gray, a 2006 H & H 16-foot cargo trailer, and Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp, Maryville plant, has donated $12,000 to be used for STEM education programs and materials at each of the school buildings.

Under the financial portion were the balance of the operating account of $10,424,315.28 and activity account of $533,520.85 as of November 30.

Business

• The 2019 Catapult Learning summer school program, May 28 through June 25, was accepted as presented.

• The first draft of the 2019/20 school calendar was reviewed.

• The proposed renewal with Principal Life Insurance Company for 2019 life and accidental death/dismemberment insurance was approved.

During closed session, the following personnel items were approved:

• Additions to the substitute teacher list

• Resignations: Trudy Kinman, 2018/19 high school English teacher and 2018/19 speech/debate head coach at high school, effective June 30; Shirley Barnett, 2018/19 second grade teacher, effective June 30; Elaine Wilmarth, 2018/19 tech school vocational resource educator, effective June 30; Avery Bailey, 2018/19 seventh grade social studies teacher, effective June 30; Ashlee Gullion, 2018/19 elementary school paraprofessional, effective December 21, 2018; and Callie Mattson, 2018/19 part-time paraprofessional at early childhood center, effective January 14.

• Employed: Lester Keith, 2018/19 elementary school evening custodian, effective January 2; Jordan Murphy, 2018/19 youth development worker, effective December 20, 2018; Austin Shanks, 2018/19 youth development worker, effective January 14; Patipon Bunyarattaphantu, ECC part-time para/personal aide, effective December 20, 2018; Amadee Huck, 2018/19 ECC full-time paraprofessional, effective December 20, 2018; Shellby Bartlett, ECC part-time para/personal aide, effective January 11; Paige Fouts, 2018/19 elementary school paraprofessional, effective January 2; John Tiner, 2018/19 part-time AEL teacher, effective January 7.

• Supplemental assignments: Kim Walker, 2019 summer school administrator; Marcus Grudzinski, 2018/19 middle school track assistant coach.

Also in closed session, the board selected Tyson Arnold as the district’s nominee for the MSBA Belcher Scholarship and to award Tyson a $250 scholarship from the district.