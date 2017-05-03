A letter of understanding was signed by new City Attorney Taryn Henry and the City of Hopkins at the May 1 council meeting.

Henry attended the meeting and several ongoing legal matters were discussed. City Clerk Dee O’Riley is going to email Henry a copy of the city ordinances.

One of the first matters Henry will be reviewing is what Hopkins can do about dilapidated houses and buildings. Mayor Kelly Morrison has compiled a list of 22 to 23 structures that may be identified as dilapidated within the city limits.

Hopkins doesn’t have a code enforcement officer. Discussion was held on whether to hire a part-time person to fill this position or have a board member perform the duties. The aldermen expressed interest in having a non-Hopkins resident fill the position. A board of code appeals will first need to be established. It would be made up of Hopkins citizens.

Henry will put together a step-by-step guide on code enforcement for the council. Henry stated she will propose ways to allow the city to address the issue. Starting proceedings may cause the property owner to start working with the city, she explained.

Discussion was held on delinquent water and sewer bills. A past-due account on the owner of 917 East Roseberry was turned over to Henry. She will send a letter to the owner.

Earlier in 2017, council members raised the aldermen’s and mayor’s pay from $5 to $25 per meeting. The pay increase could not be given to an incumbent. During the April 4 election, Morrison became mayor and Rick Gladman was appointed to finish Morrison’s alderman term. O’Riley wanted to know if Gladman will be paid the $5 or $25 per meeting. Henry will research the issue.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will do a review of paperwork and the water plant. This inspection is completed every three years. Jack Baldwin, chief operator, requested that the exterior of the water plant be painted.

Discussion was held on the 2017 street project. Baldwin said that 16 to 19 blocks are repaired each year. The streets that have been rebuilt with a new base foundation are in better shape than the other streets.

Members of the street committee and other aldermen are to bring a list of streets needing repair to the June 5 meeting.