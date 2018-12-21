MoDOT’s Traveler Information Tools Can Help Guide Your Sleigh

Although a white Christmas doesn’t appear to be in the forecast for us here in Missouri, drivers can still use MoDOT’s informational tools to plan their holiday travels.

Knowing road conditions is the first step in making sure you arrive at grandmother’s house safely. That’s why MoDOT arms you with the latest news on road conditions and incidents through a variety of online and mobile services.

Traveler Information Map

The online Traveler Information Map and its mobile counterpart, the Traveler Information App, are ways to know before you go. Millions of visitors use these tools every year to see what lies on the road ahead before they even get in their vehicle. You can see the map for yourself at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ .

The map displays color-coded road conditions, work zones, flood warnings, traffic crashes, roadside cameras, message boards and even commuter lots.

The same road condition and traffic information can be held in the palm of your hand by downloading MoDOT’s Traveler Information App at either Google Play or iTunes. Remember: Don’t use the app while driving!

E-updates

Another way to stay connected to Missouri transportation information is through MoDOT’s E-update system. By subscribing to E-update, you can get information sent directly to your email inbox. You can subscribe by district, county, route or project. Just visit www.modot.org/eupdates. Once there, you can even sign up for text alerts that will tell you if there’s an emergency closure.

Toll-Free Number

Motorists can also contact MoDOT’s customer service representatives 24-hours a day by calling 1-888 ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636 ), toll-free. In addition, MoDOT uses Facebook and Twitter to provide weather-related information and tips. Visit www.modot.org and click on the Facebook and Twitter icons.