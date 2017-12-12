George Irvin Williams, 92, Maryville, died Saturday, December 9, 2017, at the Veterans Home in Bellevue, NE.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow with full military honors in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Friday, December 15 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, Maryville; or the Elks Lodge #760, Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.