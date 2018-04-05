Now that college basketball is over, another winter sport, college ice hockey, is having its Frozen Four this weekend. Michigan, Minnesota-Duluth, Ohio State and Notre Dame are in the finals. The per-capita production of hockey players by high school state/country is a good example of a regional sport.

Obviously, the availability of ice is important for the sport dominated by north central and northeastern states. There are 60 Division I hockey programs resulting in 1,591 players. Sixty-eight percent are from the US, 29 percent from Canada and three percent from Europe.