This FBS or major college player production-by-position map based on where 2,348 defensive backs attended high school indicates a strong regional concentration in the Deep South or Pigskin Cult.

Four states, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, have values over three times the national average. Eighteen states have a per-capita value over the national norm of 1.00. Three states failed to produce any defensive backs. Only six players were from outside the country.