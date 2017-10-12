The FBS or Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division IA) consists of 128 teams that have been known as Major College through the years. This player-production map, based on where the players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the Deep South.

This area forms the core or footprint of the SEC, the Southeastern Conference. Only 15 states have a per-capita value over the national norm of 1.00. One percent of the players are from outside the US, a three-fold increase over last year.