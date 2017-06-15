Since 1950, the College World Series (CWS) has been held in Omaha, NE.

Mapping the champions from the past 40 years indicates, the further south a team is located, the greater their chances of winning the series. LSU leads the list with six titles, followed by Cal. St. Fullerton, and Miami, FL, with four titles each, Arizona and Texas, 3, Southern Cal, Arizona State, Oregon State, South Carolina and Stanford with two apiece. Seven of the eight teams in the CWS this year are from the Sunbelt states.