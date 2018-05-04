Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found flaking paint and moldy caulking in local food establishments throughout the month of April.

Casey’s General Store #3430, 1719 East First Street, medium priority

Routine inspection April 2.

Critical: Observed chlorine sanitizer spray bottle with chlorine concentration exceeding 200 ppm and iced coffee stored in dispenser not properly date marked; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed employee personal items stored on shelf with single-serve items and bag of soda fountain syrup stored on floor adjacent to soda tree; both corrected on site.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main, high priority

Routine inspection April 9.

Critical: Observed raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat food in reach-in freezer.

Non-critical: Observed none.

Aramark Northwest Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, high priority

Routine inspection April 10.

Critical: Observed milk cartons at Horace Mann milk cooler being held above 41 degrees, wall mounted dicer stored behind grill station soiled with food debris and soiled serving bowls adjacent to cereal across from Mongolian Grill; all corrected on site. Observed pork at Mongolian Grill being cold held above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed cold room walk-in cooler steel shelving soiled with food debris, soiled Mediterranean food prep table, bulk syrup soda boxes soiled with syrup on soda tree behind grill station, bulk smoothie cartons soiled with smoothie mix in walk-in cooler and plastic drinking cups wet nested adjacent to soda fountain across from Mongolian Grill; all corrected on site. Observed ceiling tiles in kitchen ware wash area in disrepair, sheetrock damage from carts throughout facility and light fixture in Mediterranean grill in disrepair.

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, 2016 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection April 11.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed leaking water supply pipe below ware wash machine in kitchen and cabinet drawers below soda station in lobby with interior finish flaking.

Burger King Gilberson Restaurants LLC, 1601 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection April 12.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed kitchen hand sink hand towel dispenser empty, top of ice machine soiled with dust and debris, ice scoop holster adjacent to drive through window soiled with dust and debris and sleeve of to-go cup lids stored on floor below lobby soda fountain; all corrected on site. Observed cracked and chipped floor tiles in food preparation area and adjacent to mop sink.

Finish Line, 620 North Main, low priority

Routine inspection April 16.

Critical: Observed cracked ice scoop.

Non-critical: Observed expired medicines for sale on retail shelving, liquor shelves rusty and not smooth and easily cleanable, soda fountain cabinet doors with exposed wood not smooth and easily cleanable, reach-in sandwich cooler missing thermometer and hand sink used for purposes other than hand washing.

Dizzy’s 148 Cafe, 202 North Highway 148, medium priority

Routine inspection April 17.

Critical: Observed chipped bowl on shelf in kitchen; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed bag of potatoes stored on floor in kitchen and bucket of chlorine sanitizer exceeding 200 ppm; both corrected on site. Observed frost build-up in reach-in freezers and grease and oil build-up on side of fryer and floor.

Hy-Vee Deli, 1217 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection April 17.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed light in display cooler soiled with food debris and open-air prepackaged sandwich cooler missing accurate, conspicuous thermometer; both corrected on site. Observed rusty shelving racks on open-air deli cooler.

Dollar General #1227, 1121 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection April 18.

Critical: Observed can of sweet corn with sharp dents on retail shelf; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed bagged dry dog food stored on floor in sales aisle and raspberry tea container leaking on floor in warehouse; both corrected on site.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection April 26.

Critical: Observed table mounted can opener cutting/piercing point soiled with food debris and open package of foot-long hot dogs stored in prep table without date mark.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered bulk bins of dry batter stored below shelving; corrected on site. Observed shake machine lower shelf soiled with ice cream mix, soft serve ice cream machine lower shelf soiled with ice cream mix, soda fountain soiled with syrup and debris, walk-in cooler evaporator fan grates soiled with dust and debris, walk-in cooler shelving panels soiled with food debris, hand washing sink used for other purposes than washing hands, hand washing sinks not clean to sight and touch, ice from ice machine overflowing and melting on floor, case of Maraschino cherries stored on floor adjacent to shelving, box of soda syrup stored on floor adjacent to soda tree, uncovered onion rings stored in walk-in cooler, three-bay sink with mold on caulking at sink to wall juncture, uncovered fluorescent lights above ware wash area, excessive grease build-up on griddle control knobs, excessive grease build-up on side and floor below griddle, food and packaging items on floor below equipment and preparation tables and cracked and broken floor tiles in kitchen.

Follow-up inspection May 3.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered fluorescent lights above ware wash area, excessive grease build-up on side of griddle and control knobs, cracked and broken floor tiles in kitchen and outdoor picnic tables soiled with food residue.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District, 318 South Taylor Street, Graham, high priority

Routine inspection April 23.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed garbage disposal sink plumbing leaking, ware wash machine plumbing dripping and restroom hand sink pipe dripping.

