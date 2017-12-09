Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found expired medications during routine inspections of various food establishments throughout the month of November.

American Legion Post 100, 1104 East Fifth, low priority

Routine inspection on November 1.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed chlorine sanitizer behind sink testing above 200 ppm and men’s restroom missing hand washing signage; both corrected on site. Observed hand sink in men’s restroom with caulking in disrepair.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on November 2.

Critical: Observed hose connected to hydrant in kitchen without back flow prevention; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed chlorine sanitizer bucket testing below 50 ppm and wet, nested drinking cups stored on shelf; both corrected on site. Observed torn door gasket on upright reach-in cooler.

Casey’s General Store #2469, 1520 North Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on November 8.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed employee coats and hats stored on soda tree in back room, ice cream stored on floor in walk-in freezer and hand sink adjacent to ice machine missing employee hand washing signage; all corrected on site.

Domino’s Pizza, 1006 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on November 8.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed employee restroom door not self-closing and cloth-covered office chairs in kitchen not smooth and easily cleanable.

City Star #3, 623 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on November 17.

Critical: Observed unlabeled chemical spray bottle in cabinet below hand sink and expired medications on shelf; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed restrooms missing employee hand washing signage; corrected on site. Observed unshielded lights in retail area, dusty fan guards in walk-in beer cooler, several reach-in cooler doors with torn seals and cracked and broken floor tiles throughout facility.

El Maguey, 964 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on November 29.

Critical: Observed first-aid kit stored improperly over equipment and eggs stored over limes in reach-in cooler; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed ice scoop improperly stored to prevent contamination, Dumpster lids open and case of frozen shrimp stored on walk-in freezer floor; all corrected on site. Observed unshielded florescent bulbs in kitchen, ice build up in reach-in salsa cooler, nested beverage cups stacked wet on shelf and family restroom door not self-closing.

Follow-up inspection on November 27.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed ice build-up in reach-in salsa cooler; corrected on site. Observed nested beverage cups stacked wet on shelf.

Break Time 311100, 1517 East First Street, low priority

Routine inspection on November 22.

Critical: Observed spicy chicken poppers and Italian sub both cold held above 41 degrees in open air cooler; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed case of crackers stored on floor in dry storage area; corrected on site. Observed frost build up inside of reach-in ice cream cooler.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on November 29.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed dusty and dirty ventilation grates adjacent to salad bar; corrected on site. Observed flaking paint on range hood above prep area, restroom sinks with caulk in disrepair and drinking cups not fully air dried before storage.

Carson’s Sports Grille, 310 North Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on November 30.

Critical: Observed chicken wings in cooler being held above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed two reach-in deep freezers with excessive frost build up and three-bay sink plumbing dripping in kitchen.