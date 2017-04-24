The Elmo Christian Church will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the current church building’s dedication at 8 am, Sunday, April 30 at the church.

Pastor Ron Ford is asking for old photos, news articles and stories about the church for the celebration. For more information, contact Ford at 660.623.0993.

Also, a revival will be held in conjunction with the anniversary starting at 6 pm, Sunday, April 30 and continuing each evening at 7 pm, Monday, May 1 to Wednesday, May 3. The revival will feature ministers Josh and Amy Patrick, Joplin. The public is invited to both activities.

The church began in Dawsonville, a small town which no longer exists in Nodaway County. In February 1892, the church moved to Elmo where the congregation purchased the Church of God building. In 1907, this church was destroyed by fire.

The church site was moved to its current location and a new church was built for $8,000 and dedicated in July 1908. In January 1926, it also burned.

The current church was dedicated in April 1927. The dedication was twice rescheduled, once because the seating had not been delivered and again because of bad weather. The church was built by church members, townspeople and others from the area.