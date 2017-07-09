Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found dirty fan blades and insecticide stored over beer during routine inspections of various food establishments throughout the month of June.

Hy-Vee Starbucks, 1217 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection on June 6.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., 28147 Business Highway 71, high priority

Routine inspection on June 12.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed chipped and flaking paint adjacent to hand sink in kitchen, aprons and visors hanging on shelving above pots and pans, milk cooler dripping condensation on floor, ice machine dripping condensation on floor in employee area, popcorn kernels and other debris below shelving in retail area and reach-in cooling unit not maintaining 41 degrees.

Follow-up inspection on June 26.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1308 South Main, low priority

Follow-up inspection on June 12.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

B&G Catering, 203 East Bishop, Ravenwood, low priority

Routine inspection on June 14.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed seals on reach-in freezer soiled with debris and observed crumbs and food debris on lower shelf of oven.

Hy-Vee Dining, 1217 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection on June 20.

Critical: Observed bucket of quaternary ammonium not testing to a minimum of 200 ppm, mop sink with atmospheric vacuum breaker with shut-off valve located behind it and biofilm slime on ice chutes or soda machine.

Non-critical: Observed kitchen waste receptacle with large holes in side, display cooler sliding tracks soiled with food debris, food debris under stainless steel prep table, towel dispenser in hand sink in ware-wash area out of towels, floor surface adjacent to soda fountain in dining room in disrepair and floor surface in ware-wash area in disrepair.

Hy-Vee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection on June 20.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed dusty fan guards on fans in walk-in freezer, food debris between steam table and serving area, chipped and broken serving trays, spillage on lower shelf of reach-in prep table, broken handle on reach-in upright freezer and ceiling tile missing over shelving of single-serve items.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection on June 21.

Critical: Observed mop sink with atmospheric vacuum breaker with shut-off valve located behind it and damaged and cracked plastic mixing containers.

Non-critical: Observed food debris on and under booth in break area and on floor of walk-in cooler.

Highway 136 Roadhouse, 602 West Main Street, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine inspection on June 30.

Critical: Observed insecticide stored above beer cases in warehouse and unlabeled chemical spray bottle in restroom.

Non-critical: Observed warehouse roll-up door open, overhead lights unshielded in storage room, storage room ceiling not sealed, smooth or easily cleanable, hand towel dispenser missing in restroom, hand sink soap dispenser in kitchen empty and dusty and dirty ventilation fan behind bar in serving area.