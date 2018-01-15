The Nodaway County Senior Center recently received a $200 donation from Citizens Bank and Trust, 105 North Main, Maryville, for the center’s angel program.

The program is providing meals to Nodaway County seniors who otherwise couldn’t afford the warm, nutritional meals provided by the center. The donation included $50 directly from the employees.

“Citizens Bank and Trust is always looking for ways to give back to the community,” Vice President Tracy Smith said. “We are happy to be able to support the senior center and their angel program.”

“I’m beyond words that Citizens Bank and their employees are benefitting the community by giving to the Nodaway County Senior Center during this time of funding cuts to our center,” Director Amie Firavich said.

The angel program began when the senior center lost all state and federal funding through the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging as of September 1, 2017.

The majority of seniors benefitting from the program are receiving home-delivered meals five days a week. Three individuals are benefitting by getting their meals at the senior center.

Firavich said that a donation of $25 will feed one person five hot meals delivered Monday through Friday by a volunteer who checks on the individual’s well being; or five meals at the senior center, if the senior is able to attend and partake in social interactions with others.

Benefactors have contributed just over $10,000 since the program’s inception in October.

To donate to the angel program, checks or cash can be dropped by or mailed to 1210 East First Street, Maryville. A recipient can be designated to receive the meals provided by the donation. For more information about the program or to become a beneficiary, contact Firavich at 660.562.3999.