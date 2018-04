Brenda Lou Long, 54, Graham, died Monday, April 23, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services will be 11 am, Thursday, April 26 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm, Wednesday, April 25 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Lions Eye Bank of Missouri.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.