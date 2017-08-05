Members of the Maryville High School and the South Nodaway High School marching bands practice their choreography and musical numbers recently during band camp.

Maryville quad players, Mitchell Meyers and Caleb Yarnell, along with the rest of the drumline, set the pace for the band as they practiced marching in time.

South Nodaway students, Elizabeth Turpin, Brooklynn Bennett, Layla Wolf and Jaci Prettyman, work on their color guard choreography routine and practice staying in time.

For more photos, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.