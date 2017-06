The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter is observing National Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month in June with half price adoptions on cats six months and older.

Until the end of the month, the $30 adoption fee pays for the cats to be spayed/neutered, microchipped and have up-to-date vaccinations. The Animal Shelter is located at 829 South Depot, Maryville. For more information, call 660.562.3333.