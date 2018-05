Hopkins High School and North Nodaway alumni must make reservations by May 19 for the annual alumni banquet at 7 pm, Saturday, May 26 at North Nodaway High School.

The event committee is accepting reservations, $16.50, by calling Sue Florea, 660.778.3739, Donna Spalding, 660.778.3890, Joyce Hennegin, 660.927.3682, or Teresa DeMott, 660.562.3547.