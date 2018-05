The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter Egg Bone Hunt for dogs will be Sunday, May 6 at Sunrise Park, 817 South Alvin Street, Maryville. Registration begins at 1:30 pm, egg hunt starts at 2 pm. Entry fee is $5 or four cans of dog food.

Nodaway Veterinary Clinic will be available to answer questions. Shelter employees will sell microchips and city dog tags. For more information, contact Wendy Combs at nnhsmanager@embarqmail.com.