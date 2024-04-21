The US Department of Labor is hosting a free webinar, “Women Small Business Owners: Improving Your Financial Security” at 2 pm ET Thursday, April 25.

The free webinar is meant to help women small business owners improve their financial security with information on:

• Key considerations for women small business owners and resources available to help

• Retirement savings options available for small businesses and how to get started after choosing a plan

• Tax advantages of different retirement saving options and how they can benefit both you and your employees

• How to encourage your employees to save in your retirement plan

The US Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration, joined by the Internal Revenue Service, the Small Business Administration’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership, and America Saves, is hosting the event.

Contact the Maryville Chamber of Commerce for an email to the registration link.