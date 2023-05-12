Kip Laverne Wilson from Burlington Jct, recently of Las Vegas, NV, passed away April 10, 2023.

Kip was born November 13, 1946 to Robert A Wilson and Wanita M. Hiley Wilson. He graduated in 1964 from West Nodaway High School and worked with his parents in their liquor store, gas station, and Sweet Lassy feed store known as the Burlington “T” at the intersection of Highways 136 and 71.

Kip served in the Army in Vietnam as a helicopter maintenance technician going into the field to recover damaged helicopters and return them to base for repair. After returning home he began a variety of jobs that led him to become a professional driver. Beginning locally as a farm hand, feed grinder, and grain truck driver, he transitioned briefly to over the road tractor trailers. He spent many years as a gas survey technician driving utility survey routes in cities along the east coast from Boston to Miami until returning to Kansas City where he created and operated a multi truck delivery company before retiring.

Kip was married twice. The first time to Mary Bryson where they had a son, Darin and the second time to Lola Parrot, gaining a stepdaughter, Rachel Parker. His restless spirit and good natured but abundant orneriness caused both of them to set him free to travel any road he wished and turn left when most would turn right whenever he wanted.

In the summer of 2022, he moved to Las Vegas with his son Darin. The duo drove the wheels off his last delivery van visiting friends and family in Missouri, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. At home in Las Vegas they visited every location that called itself a casino. Kip never seemed to lose, always walking away even or up.

On the day that he passed, Kip and Darin were returning from a road trip through California and Arizona to update their lottery tickets. They had just left one of Kip’s favorite casinos where he won….again…and were talking about eating at Golden Corral on the way home because the casino was buying. It was a good day, with his son, doing what he enjoyed, running around the countryside and talking about where the next road might go and when they could explore it.

Kip was preceded in death by his brother, Robbie Wilson, and sister and brother-in-law, Karl and Terri Kenagy.

He is survived by his son, Darin Kip Wilson, Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter Ashley (Harry) Parsons, great-grandchildren Harry (Joe Joe), Emilia, and Olivia Parsons, McDonough, GA; grandson Jacob Wilson, Omaha, NE; sister, Tammy (Gary) Mather, Burlington Jct.; sister-in-law, Jean Wilson, Shambaugh, IA, and nieces and nephews.

There will be a gathering to remember him at the Burlington Jct community hall from 10 to 1130 am, Saturday, May 20.

Flowers and memorial gifts are not necessary, feel free to send cards and notes of support for the family to his sister Tammy at 520 N Smith, Burlington Jct., MO 64428.