“The Naughty Little Frog” photo entered in the 2019 Nodaway News Leader’s Sixth Annual Photography Contest by Addison Weldon, 12-year-old daughter of Adam and Sherra Weldon, Maryville, was the grand prize winner garnering the most points by the three judges and Facebook likes.

Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner, congratulated Addison and presented the $100 worth of Maryville Chamber of Commerce Bucks and certificate for her prize.

See this year’s winners of all 10 categories in this week’s Nodaway County Fair special edition and displayed in the NNL windows during the fair.