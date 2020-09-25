Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 738 confirmed cases

 57 active cases

 672 released from isolation

 21 total hospitalizations

 3 current hospitalizations

 9 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 10-19 years of age

 2 females between 20-29 years of age

 2 males between 30-39 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

 2 females between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increasedrisk for this virus.