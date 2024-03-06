Washburn University, Topeka, KS, invites the public to join the Washburn community for an evening with world-renowned poet Nikki Giovanni, from 6 to 8 pm., Thursday, March 7 in White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

The event is free but those wishing to attend must register at NikkiGiovanniAtWU.eventbrite. com by 12 pm, March 6. Refreshments will be served.

“In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the ‘Brown v. Board’ decision, our WUmester topic this spring examines community and belonging,” said Dr. Kelly Erby, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Washburn University. “Throughout her career, world-renowned writer and educator Nikki Giovanni has used poetry as a tool for social change and building community. Her work challenges us to embrace diversity and work toward a more equitable future for all. I can’t think of a better WUmester keynote speaker.”