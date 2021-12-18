The Maryville City Council approved a resolution to allocate over $1.17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds during its December 13 meeting.

The intended uses approved are as follows, with estimated totals:

Public Health Measures to Respond to COVID-19 or its Negative Economic Impacts

– Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park, park equipment and enhancements, $100,000

– Sunrise Park, park equipment and enhancements, $75,000

– Downtown Pocket Park, park equipment and enhancements, $40,000

– Municipal Court technology upgrade and transfer, $110,000

– Facade Grant Program, $200,000

– Mobile Data Terminal technology upgrade in patrol cars, $40,000

Additional Pay for Eligible City Employees

– Premium Pay for Law Enforcement Officers, $332,000

– Recruitment Incentive for Rehiring of Law Enforcement Officers, $60,000

Expenditures for Water, Sewer or Broadband Infrastructure

– Lisa Lane/Robinson Crist Park stormwater improvements, $150,000

– Walnut Street preliminary engineering report, $40,000

– East Third Street preliminary engineering report, $40,000

– South Avenue preliminary engineering report, $40,000

– Water Treatment Pilot Plant, $500,000

In other business, the council approved the following agenda items:

• a request from Eugene Field Elementary staff to hold the Speedy Spoofhound 5K/Fun Run on April 30, 2022.

• a liquor license for Timbearcats Axe, LLC, 218 North Main Street, for five percent Beer by the Drink, with the contingency that the State Liquor License is issued.

• an agreement with DocuLock, LLC, St. Joseph, to provide document scanning and archiving services for Municipal Court records.

• the treasurer’s report and the payment vendor schedule.

Council members also approved to skip the next regular meeting due to the holidays and will meet next on January 10.

The council approved to enter closed session for the purpose of real estate and specifications for competitive bidding.