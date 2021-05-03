Every year, the Maryville Citizens for Community Action compiles information about many of the area service clubs.

The following is a gleaning of that list with the hopes future volunteers could learn of service opportunities. The order of the information is: name of organization, purpose, membership process, meeting information and contact data.

Alzheimers Support Group

Purpose: To support and educate each other.

Membership Process: Open to public.

Meetings: The fourth Thursday of the month, except November and December, 6 pm at the Nodaway Senior Center.

Contact: Autumn Fisher, 514 North Laura, Maryville; 660-734-0879.

American Association of University Women (AAUW)

Purpose: The AAUW promotes equity for woman, education and self-development over the life span and positive societal change.

Membership Process: Open to women with a four-year degree or an associate’s degree.

Meetings: Meets once a month, August through May, on various week nights at the Northwest Alumni House, private homes and other locations. The meetings feature programs of interest concerning issues affecting women and girls.

Projects: Give annual scholarships to students at Northwest. Opal E. Eckert Community Action Grant supports worthy recipients to carry out efforts to make the world a better place for women and girls.

Contact: Stacey Calfee, president, 904 East Edwards, Maryville; 660.582.1177; smcalfee@embarq.com.

American Red Cross Midland Empire Chapter

Purpose: Health and safety classes; providing humanitarian disaster relief.

Contact: Shoba Brown, 401 N. 12th St., St. Joseph; 816.232.8439; brown424@gmail.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County

Purpose: To match adults with children ages seven to 14, living in single parent homes.

Membership Process: Volunteers to serve as “Bigs.”

Meetings: Monthly meetings at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Contact: Lynette Harbin, PO Box 34, Maryville; 66o.562.7981; lynette@bbbsnodaway.org.

Catholic Charities

Purpose: Core services focus on stabilizing urgent needs for food, housing and basic necessities first; then working one-on-one to develop a plan to move forward.

Projects: Children and family services and housing services.

Contact: Jeananne Gross, case manager, 1123 South 10th St., St. Joseph; 816.259.5413; jgross@ccharities.com.

City of Maryville

Meetings: City Council meetings are the 2nd and 4th Mondays each month at 7 pm, in council chambers, 415 N. Market.

Projects: Spring clean-up, DARE, school age education/awareness programs.

Contact: Greg McDanel, city manager, 415 N. Market, Maryville; 660.562.8001, gmcdanel@maryville.org.

Community Foundation of NW MO

Purpose: Community service organization.

Contact: Mary Hinde, president, 1006 E. St. Maartens Dr., St. Joseph; 816.232.2022; mary@cfnwmo.org.

Community Services, Inc.

Purpose: To empower the people of need in Northwest Missouri to achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.

Projects: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), Energy Assistance (EA), emergency assistance, food commodities, back to school fair, holiday programs, job fairs, Head Start, weatherization, home repair, Section 8 rental assistance.

Contact: Bonnie Patterson 1212 B S. Main, Maryville; 660.582.3113, bpatterson.csi@gmail.com, www.communityservicesinc.org.

Department of Social Services/Children’s Division

Purpose: Investigate Child Abuse/Neglect reports, family centered services, fostercare, adoption, and Intensive In-home services.

Meetings: Office is open 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Contact: Victoria Lager, 301 East Summit Dr., Maryville; 660.582.3744, Victoria.J.Lager@dss.mo.gov.

Department of Social Services/Nodaway County Family Support Division

Purpose: Administration of state and federal public assistance programs, social services.

Membership Process: Open to the public to apply; income eligible applicants.

Meetings: Office is open 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Contact: Rose Buholt, county manager, 301 East Summit Dr., Maryville; 660.582.3141, rosemary.buholt@dss.mo.gov.

Division of Senior and Disability Services

Purpose: To investigate reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation; to provide protective oversight for eligible adults.

Membership Process: Eligible adults must be 60 and above in age and/or 18-59 with a diagnosed disability.

Contact: Karen Worthington, 301 East Summit Dr., Maryville; 660.582-0400, Karen.Worthington@health.mo. gov

Eastern Star

Purpose: Fraternal organization.

Membership Process: Women age 18 plus who have a direct line to a Masonic relative.

Meetings: Second and fourth Tuesdays at, 7:30 pm, at the Masonic Temple, 1622 N. Main, Maryville.

Projects: Various monetary contributions both nationally and locally.

Contact: Kay Evans, secretary, 30257 Eastview Dr.; Maryville; 660.582.3397.

Elks Lodge #760

Purpose: Benevolent organization which is dedicated to service to our community and our country.

Membership Process: Over 21 years old, complete application, investigation and initiation fees of 21 years-prior to 26th birthday $10; 26 years+ $25 ($80 annual dues).

Meetings: First and third Tuesdays of the month, 8 pm, at the Elks Lodge.

Projects: Deer Hide Project, Santa Cops for Kids, Uptown Trick or Treat Sponsor, Freedom Rock project sponsorship with Lions clubs, and support most local youth events, such as: Nodaway County Livestock Show, Project Prom, Project Graduation and Camp Quality.

Contact: James Richardson, PO Box 217, 115 N. Main, Maryville; 760elks@gmail.com, 660.582.3241.

Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri

Purpose: Promote leadership skills and help young ladies develop better self-esteem. Building girls of courage, character and confidence.

Membership Process: Girls, kindergarten through grade 12. Adults, volunteer application process.

Meetings: Girls, at discretion of leaders.

Projects: Providing quality programming for Nodaway County young women.

Contact: Charlotte Stiens, 27908 268th St., Maryville; 660.582.2780; 805cookies@gmail.com.

Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce

Purpose: Advancing the agricultural, legislative, educational, industrial, professional services and retail interests of Maryville and its trade area.

Membership Process: Open to any business or individual.

Meetings: The board meets the fourth Thursday of each month in the Chamber conference room.

Projects: Community promotion, leadership development, legislative trip, annual banquet, farm city banquet, business promotion, retail promotion, business seminars, relocation and general information center.

Contact: Lily E. White, executive director, 408 N. Market St., Maryville; 660.582.8643; chamber@maryvillechamber.com.

Greater Southern Nodaway Co. Community Foundation (GSNCCF)

Purpose: Improve quality of life in Greater Southern Nodaway County community; connecting donors to needs.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: Five times a year at South Nodaway School.

Projects: Valentine’s Day Gala, obtaining grants for improving our community.

Contact: Josh Moutray, chairman, 34370 US Hwy. 71, Barnard; 816.914.1459.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County

Purpose: To provide simple, decent, affordable housing for those in need.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: The board of directors meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 pm at the Mosaic Medical Center Board Room.

Projects: Primary focus is the construction of decent housing in Nodaway County.

Contact: Jill Blackford, PO Box 274, Maryville; 660.562.7474; blackford@iamotelephone.com

Health Emergency Lifeline Program

Purpose: Lifeline is a program designed to help the elderly and people with disabilities to remain in their home.

Membership Process: Volunteer membership. We have a 21 member board to govern the program.

Meetings: Meets three times a year at Mosaic Medical and have an office in the SE Annex of Mosaic Medical.

Contact: Larry Rusco, 1225 Chick Ave., Maryville; 660.582.7567; lgrusco@embarqmail.com.

Heartland Foundation

Purpose: Serving as a catalyst, convener, innovator and connector, Heartland Foundation is a public charity dedicated to championing education and empowering people – youth and adults – to build healthy and thriving communities.

Membership Process: We are a non-membership organization open to volunteers from all walks of life throughout a 30+ county region.

Meetings: The (e2) education emPowers* initiative has several volunteer action teams which meet on a regular basis. Call to learn more about the meeting times and activities or to volunteer.

Projects: The emPower* Continuum and other emPower programs for youth and adults, education emPowers* Initiative and Action Teams, e2 Fellowship Intergenerational Leadership Program, Healthy Communities Regional Investors, STEAM Camps, character education, Regional Think Ahead Forums, Community Transformation Forums, THINK AHEAD WORKS* social enterprise, customized Facilitation Services and facility rental.

Contact: Laura Buhman 518 S. 6th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501, 816.271.7200; laura.buhman@ heartlandfoundation.org; www.heartlandfoundation.org.

James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100

Purpose: Veteran’s organization.

Membership Process: Must have served in the active military service during a time of conflict. Must show form DD214.

Meetings: Third Wednesday of each month, 7 pm, at the American Legion Hall. Officers change in July.

Projects: Sponsors boy’s baseball, Cadet Patrol, Boys State, Girls State, girl’s softball, oratory contest, flags and flag information to schools and Missouri Funeral Honor Guard Services.

Contact: David Dredge, 25731 State Highway EE, Maryville; 660.541.0502.

Kiwanis Club of Maryville

Purpose: To help the youth of the community.

Contact: Rose Viau, president, 548 Prather Ave., Maryville; 660.582.9494; rviau@nwmissouri.edu.

Knights of Columbus

Purpose: Help the mentally challenged, disadvantaged, scholarships, church, senior citizens and unborn.

Membership Process: Open to males, over the age of 18, who are active members of the Catholic Church.

Meetings: The second Wednesday of the month, 7 pm, at St. Gregory Church. Officers change every two years in July.

Projects: Erect monument of unborn, Tootsie Roll drive, raise money for various projects.

Contact: Ed Seipel, grand knight, 660.541.3579.

Leadership Experience Opportunity Club (LEO Club)

Purpose: Community service with student leadership.

Membership Process: Open to students in grades nine to 12.

Meetings: Various times and places in Maryville.

Projects: Assist the Lions Club in their projects. Also complete one major project, such as donate to a particular cause, etc.

Contact: W.R. O’Riley, 8 Faustiana PL., Maryville; 660.582.3083.

Leadership Maryville

Purpose: To familiarize our community’s future leaders with the people and issues which impact us all. Leadership Maryville provides education and leadership development for active, civic-minded individuals.

Membership Process: Facilitated by past graduates, the program is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. The application process begins in August.

Meetings: Based on class.

Projects: Based on class.

Contact: Lily E. White, 408 N. Market St., Maryville; 660.582.8643; leadershipmaryville@gmail.com.

Maryville Athletic Booster Club (BAC)

Purpose: To support Maryville athletic programs through recognition and fundraising to purchase equipment and other needs.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: The second Wednesday of every other month, 6 pm, at Maryville High School library.

Projects: Concessions and selling T-shirts.

Contact: Kristi Alexander, 660.562.1768; kalex@nwmissouri.edu.

Maryville Business Women of Missouri (BWM)

Purpose: Provide scholarship; sponsor “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: Third Thursday of the month at the First Christian Church, Maryville.

Projects: Adopt children to purchase clothing at Christmas. Sponsor “It’s a Real Christmas” and Community Blood Drives. Marian George Nursing scholarship; Jane Smith “Women in Transition” scholarship; BWM General scholarship (open to all high school seniors in Nodaway County).

Contact: Connie McGinnis, treasurer, 24110 315th St., Maryville; 660.541.1402; cjmcginnessl@gmail.com

Maryville Chapter of the Missouri Writers’ Guild

Purpose: To encourage people to do freelance writing or to publish.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: Every other month on the 3rd floor of the Maryville First United Methodist Church.

Projects: Sponsor a county-wide writing contest.

Contact: Amy Houts, program chairperson, 26162 Ridge Dr., Maryville; 660.562.3122; amysase@gmail.com

Maryville Citizens for Community Action (MCCA)

Purpose: Seeks to achieve improved citizen involvement, upgrade the utilization of resources, help link resources and facilitate collaborative action in programs and projects designed to benefit the community.

Membership Process: Open.

Projects: Prepares, collects and submits material for the annual Missouri Community Betterment Awards Competition and conducts town hall meetings. Special ad hoc committees are formed as needed.

Contact: Lily E. White, chairperson, 408 N. Market St., Maryville; 660.582.8643; chamber@maryvillechamber.com.

Maryville Fibromyalgia Support Group

Purpose: Support group for persons living with fibromyalgia.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: Every third Monday at Mosaic Medical in the Conference Clinic Room, 6 to 8 pm.

Contact: Maria Spinnato, leader, 319 W. 12th Street, Maryville; 660.582.3147; msmagdis@gmail.com.

Maryville Garden Club

Purpose: To stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateur gardeners; to aid in the protection of native trees, plants and birds; to encourage civic planting.

Membership Process: Open to anyone with an interest in gardening.

Meetings: First Tuesday of the month at First Christian Church or other announced location.

Projects: Civic projects include Mabel Perkins Memorial Gardens/Blue Star Memorial, Judah Park-Cooper and Thompson garden; Youth Summertime Garden Club: spring and fall plant sales; monthly newspaper article, Across the Garden Gate; flower show.

Contact: Bev Myers president, PO Box 71, Maryville; 660.562.9351; myersfrm@gmail.com.

Maryville High School Student Council

Purpose: Propose and follow through on ideas to improve student life at MHS.

Membership Process: Student Organization.

Projects: Repaint hound paws on MHS driveway; plan and organize MHS Fall & Winter Homecoming; host Blood Drive at MHS; at least one charity project per year, ex. Backpack Buddies, Special Olympics, Recycling Contest.

Contact: Ashlee James, sponsor, 1503 South Munn Ave., Maryville; 660.562.4165; ashleejames@maryviller2.com.

Maryville Host Lions Club

Purpose: Service to community. Internationally known for work to eliminate unnecessary blindness and providing glasses to the needy.

Membership Process: Sponsorship through an active member, then approved by nominating committee, then the board of directors.

Meetings: Every Thursday, noon, at the Maryville Community Center.

Projects: Scholarships to Northwest, Mozingo Lake recreation funding, Maryville Parks and Recreation funding, audio reader, Lake Viking Camp for visually impaired and Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation.

Contact: Brian Schieber, PO Box 211, Maryville; bschieber@nvb.com.

Maryville Partners in Prevention

Purpose: To promote responsible decision making on campus and in the community to create a better environment and culture.

Membership Process: Concerned citizens committed to change.

Meetings: Second Wednesday, 11:30 am to 1 pm, Northwest Missouri State University campus.

Projects: The Bearcat Watch; Step-Up Bystander Intervention Training; Know Your Limit messaging on shirts, stats, presentations, etc. Community engagement.

Contact: BK Taylor, 800 University Drive, Maryville; 660.562.1222; bktay@nwmissouri.edu.

Maryville Pride Lions Club

Purpose: Community service.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of the month, 6:30 pm, at the Association of Group Homes meeting room.

Projects: Two Northwest scholarships; Built shelter at Mozingo; Provide funds for planting at Beal Park; Freedom Rock Project with Maryville Lions Clubs; Glasses for needy, diabetes, etc.

Contact: David Primm, secretary, 205 E. Bentley, Ravenwood; 660.582.9394; ldprimm@grm.net.

Maryville Public Arts Committee

Purpose: To promote and expand the opportunities for citizens of Maryville to experience public art and creative expression. MPAC annually selects and installs artwork throughout the Courthouse square.

Meetings: Second Monday of each month, 5:15 pm, at The Pub.

Projects: Go Art public art and the annual Art, Rhythm and Brews street festival in May. New programming includes used art sale, doggy paint activity, Brews and Brushes.

Contact: Mark Hendrix, president, 913.957.3588, mhendrix@nwmissouri.edu.

Maryville Public Library

Purpose: Our mission is to help the citizens of Maryville succeed and enjoy life through reading, learning, creating, and connecting.

Membership Process: Meetings are public. Anyone can attend. Citizens must reside within the City of Maryville taxing district in order to serve on the MPL Executive Board of Trustees.

Meetings: Trustees meet the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the library. An active library card account is required to borrow any library printed/electronic media. Contact the library to open a card account.

Projects: Free Internet access for adults; Annual Summer Reading Program for children, a monthly Preschool Story Hour and numerous educational and enriching events for the public. Pre-literacy skills development among infants, activities for toddlers and preschoolers, computer skills tutuoring for adults. Annual Children’s Business Fair, Lego Club for kids in grades K-6, and computer coding/technology activities for kids ages eight-14.

Contact: Stephanie Patterson, director, 509 N. Main, Maryville; 660-582-5281; director@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org, www.maryvillepubliclibrary. lib.mo.us.

Maryville Public Library Friends/Foundation

Purpose: To support library activities such as adult and children’s services, purchase of books and materials.

Membership Process: Volunteers may apply at the library to serve on the Friends/Foundation Board.

Meetings: Friends/Foundation Board meets two to three times per year.

Projects: Support children’s and adult’s services; funding for books and materials; replacement for furniture and equipment maintenance and improvement of existing buildings.

Contact: Stephanie Patterson, director, 509 N. Main, Maryville; 660.582.5281; director@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org

Maryville Rotary Club

Purpose: Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders untied who provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards and help build good will and peace in the world.

Membership Process: Invitations. Seek to have occupational representativeness in membership.

Meetings: Every Wednesday at noon, at the Maryville Community Center, 1407 N. Country Club Rd.

Projects: Polio Plus, Mozingo Lake bathhouse, sports park shelter, Maryville High School students of the month, Ham and Beef Dinners, Shoes for Orphan Souls, elementary school dictionary project, middle school environmental projects, gold tournament, and Nodaway County Senior Center scholarships: outstanding farm youth award and scholarship; Frank Felton Northwest Missouri State University Scholarship.

Contact: Megan Jennings, president; megan.jennings@mymlc.com.

Men’s Forum

Purpose: Get together and keep up on current community topics.

Membership Process: Sponsorship.

Meetings: Every Tuesday, noon, at the Community Center.

Projects: Camp Quality.

Contact: Wayne Pierson; mwpierson@cebridge.net.

Ministry Center, Inc. – Clothes Closet

Purpose: To provide free clothing to families with low incomes.

Membership Process: Volunteers from area churches, primarily, and others from the community who serve without pay.

Meetings: The Ministry Center board meets the second Monday of the month at 7:30 am at Hope Lutheran Church.

Contact: Debra Crumb, 971 South Main, Maryville; 660.541.4420.

Ministry Center, Inc. – Food Pantry

Purpose: Provide food and commodities to needy people and families in Nodaway County.

Membership Process: Must be a Nodaway County resident and must meet federal poverty guidelines.

Meetings: The Ministry Center board meets the second Monday of the month at 8 am at the center.

Projects: Providing food for the Christmas baskets for needy families, contributing to the Christmas meal at the Senior Center, contributing to the Energy Assistance at Community Services.

Contact: Merlin Atkins, 971 South Main, Maryville; 660.582.6649.

Missouri Career Center

Purpose: To help people find employment and training resources. Includes resume prep, mock interview resource room and fund for school.

Meetings: Open 8 am to 5 pm weekdays.

Projects: Resume preparation, employment related workshops, career counseling. Grants to low income individuals and dislocated workers to attend school or on-the-job training.

Contact: Kim Mildward, 114 West 3rd St., Maryville; 660.582.8980; kim@nwmorcog.org

Missouri Veterans Commission

Purpose: Veterans Commission serving Nodaway and Buchanan Counties – Missouri Veterans Nursing Homes; Missouri Cemeteries program; Veteran’s Service program

Meetings: Officer in Maryville office on first and third Mondays from 9 am to 3:30 pm

Contact: Gregory Fisher, 800 University Dr., Valk 110, Maryville; 660.562.1710; Gregory.Fisher@mvc.dps.mo.gov.

Mosaic Home Care – Maryville

Purpose: Support group.

Meetings: At 6:30 pm on scheduled Thursdays at Mosaic Medical Center Board Room.

Contact: Traci Garner, associate director, 2024 South Main St., Suite 102, Maryville; 816.271.7593.

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary

Purpose: A group of individuals from varied backgrounds whose primary focus is to aid in promotion of the health and welfare of the community by assisting in fundraising to help with new equipment and scholarships.

Membership Process: Open to men and women. Active, $15. Associate, $20.

Meetings: The elected board meets monthly. The organization meets three times a year, plus monthly meetings as needed for activities of the group. Change of officers occurs in January.

Contact: Mary Throener, president, 2016 S. Main St., Maryville; 660.562.2600.

New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter

Purpose: Give care and shelter to lost, abused or unwanted animals.

Membership Process: Open

Meetings: Elected board meets the second Tuesday of each month, and the general membership meets annually in October.

Projects: Spaying, neutering, licensing, and cat cottage.

Contact: Wendy Combs, 829 S. Depot, Maryville; 660.582.3333; nnhsmanager@embarqmail.com.

Nodaway Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

Purpose: DAR members are involved in a variety of service projects promoting Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism.

Membership Process: Must be a descendent of one who fought or assisted in the Revolutionary War.

Meetings: September through May, except December and January, on the second Saturday of the month at the First United Methodist Church.

Projects: Historical: DAR members participate in an arrary of projects to help preserve our cultural heritage. Educational: DAR members are passionate about educating the Youth of American contributing to schools and student programs in a variety of ways (historical essay contest, etc.). Patriotic: DAR members love of country is evident in the multitude of patriotic endeavors they pursue, including the presentation of patriotic awards in deserving individuals.

Contact: Jesse Smith, past regent, 511 W. 16th St., Maryville; 660.582.3461; randjsmith@cebridge.net.

Nodaway Community Theater Company

Purpose: To provide cultural outlets and experiences for Nodaway County residents, adults, and children.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: Once a month at the Rose Theater, 118 W. Third St., Maryville. Officers change in January.

Projects: Adult dinner theatre productions, summer musical, children’s theatre productions and community variety show. Family open Mic Night the third Monday of the month at the Rose Theater beginning at 6:30 pm; Adult open Mic each Friday at the Rose Theater at 8 pm.

Contact: Nia Dewhirst, 419 Lisa Lane, Maryville; 660.582.8916.

Nodaway County Health Center

Purpose: Educate and serve health and wellness needs of Nodaway County residents.

Meetings: Board of Trustees meets the third Wednesday of each month.

Projects: Maternal & Child Health with focus on reducing obesity in women through nutrition, education and exercise before, during and after pregnancy. Inspection of food establishments, lodging, on-site sewage systems and day cares. Women, infants and Children (WIC) nutritional program, Safe Cribs, Immunizations and Communicable disease surveillance and prevention.

Contact: Tom Patterson, administrator, 2416 South Main St.,Maryville; 660.562.2755; tompatterson@nodawayhealth.org .

Nodaway County Historical Society

Purpose: Collection, preservation and display of Nodaway County historical artifacts.

Membership Process: Annual memberships: $25 individual; $40 family; $50 patron; $250 per person lifetime. Annual business/corporate memberships: $100 contributing; $250 sponsor; $500 benefactor; $1,000 patron.

Meetings: Annual meeting of the society is held at the end of June.

Projects: All of the museum buildings including Caleb Burns house, Hickory Grove school and the museum are open to the public Tuesday through Friday from March through November. Members serve as greeters and tour guides when the museum is open. Programs are presented each year on a wide variety of subjects.

Contact: Linda Girard, PO Box 324, Maryville; 660.582.8176; nodawaycountyhistoricalsociety @embarqmail.com.

Nodaway County Salvation Army Service Extension Unit

Purpose: Assist Nodaway County residents and transients with emergency needs.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: Quarterly.

Projects: Red Kettle bell ringing campaign during November and December.

Contact: Cathy Rybolt, 1212-B S. Main, Maryville; 660.582.3113; crybolt@csinwmo.org.

Nodaway County Senior Center

Purpose: To provide balanced meals to homebound seniors and seniors in a congregate setting. Recreation, health and socialization opportunities for senior citizens.

Membership Process: Walk-in.

Meetings: Third Wednesday every month at 10 am.

Contact: Amie Firavich, 1210 E. First, Maryville; 660.562.3999; nodawayseniors@yahoo.com.

Nodaway Masonic Lodge #470 AF:AM

Purpose: Fraternal/charitable.

Membership Process: Open to males ages 18 and older.

Meetings: The first and third Mondays of the month, 7:30 pm, at the Masonic Lodge, 1622 N. Main, Maryville.

Projects: Masonic Home. Various community contributions.

Contact: Darren White, PO Box 252, Maryville; 660.582.2914.

North Star Advocacy Center

Purpose: To provide safety and support services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and provide information within five counties of Northwest Missouri.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: 866-382-7867 toll free 24 hour crisis line.

Projects: On-going training-volunteer advocates; case-management, crisis intervention, 24-hour hotline, court advocacy, and shelter. WINGS (Women in Need Gaining Support) Support Group meets weekly.

Contact: Linda Mattson, executive director, 1220 East Second Street, Maryville; 660.562.2320; director@northstarac.org.

Northwest Missouri Beebusters

Purpose: To promote the information and hands-on help for those wanting to be and are beekeepers.

Membership Process: Open to anyone interested in beekeeping.

Meetings: Meeting times vary. Meet at NW Technical School.

Projects: Two-year beekeeping classes, beginning and intermediate, offered at NW Technical School.

Contact: Keith Dougan, 33975 US Hwy. 136, Ravenwood; 660.582.1672; kldougan@grm.net.

One Act

Purpose: To provide hygiene items for local school kids.

Membership Process: Currently board members only.

Meetings: Meets quarterly.

Contact: Samantha Raasch, 109 E. Main St., Maryville; 660.215.0461; raasch2012.sr@gmail.com.

Optimist Club of Maryville

Purpose: To develop optimism as a philosophy of life, promote active interest in good government and civic affairs, inspire respect for law, promote patriotism and work for international accord and friendship among all people and aid and encourage the development of youth.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: First Thursday of month at 7 am, First Christian Church. Third Thursday of month at 6:30 pm, Pizza Ranch.

Projects: Youth oriented. Fishing and essay contests, reading literacy, youth cabins at Mozingo and drug free poster contest. Youth appreciation; oratorical contest; Christmas for foster kids; provide hot chocolate at Christmas Parade and Downtown Trick or Treat and honor Law Enforcement; work concession stand at Northwest football games. Special Project: support One Act program, which provides all county schools with personal hygiene products.

Contact: Terri Stewart, president, 23741 Icon Rd., Maryville; 660.582.4212; tjweichi@hotmail.com.

Pony Express Council of the Boy Scouts of America

Purpose: It is the mission of the Boy Scouts to serve others by helping to instill values in young people and to prepare them to make ethical choices during their lifetime in achieving their full potential.

Membership Process: By application: first through 12th grade males; 14 through 20 year old females; and 18+ year old volunteer adults.

Meetings: Call for more information.

Projects: Scouting 4 Food Council Level. Many service projects on the local unit level. Scholarships based upon need, financial assistance is available.

Contact: Justin Duncan, Otoe district executive, 1704 Buckingham, PO Box 8157, St. Joseph, MO 64506; 816.233.1351.

St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary

Purpose: A group of individuals from varied backgrounds whose primary focus is to aid in promotion of the health and welfare of the community by assisting in fundraising to help with new equipment and scholarships.

Membership Process: Open to men and women. Active, $15; Associate, $20.

Meetings: The elected board meets monthly. The organization meets three times a year, plus monthly meetings as needed for activities of the group. Change of officers occurs in January.

Projects: Operate gift shop, crafts for Holiday Bazaar, book fairs twice a year, bake sale, bridge luncheon, marathon bridge group. Funds all go toward nursing scholarships and equipment for the hospital.

Contact: 660.562.2600.

Today’s Civic Women

Purpose: To promote community and individual development and fellowship among its members.

Membership Process: Open. We have a membership drive in October.

Meetings: The first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm. The location is usually in the Nodaway Valley Conference Room. Installation of officers is in May.

Projects: Toys 4 Tots, Koats 4 Kids, Fire Pups, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, St. Francis Hospital Foundation, holiday food baskets, Back Pack Buddies, Ministry Center, Nodaway County Livestock Show, Habitat for Humanity, North Star Advocacy Center, Nodaway County Humane Society, We Gotchya Project at Northwest Missouri State University, Jefferson 4H Club, bi-annual scholarship to Northwest Missouri State University, MHS Project Prom/Project Graduation, MHS Give & Take Program, Camp Quality. We raise funds to donate to all of these projects through our fundraising at the Nodaway County Fair Lemonade Stand and Football Concessions at Northwest Missouri State University Games.

United Way of Nodaway County

Purpose: Fundraising for non-profit organizations.

Membership Process: Open.

Meetings: Four times a year, in Maryville. Officers change in January.

Projects: Annual fundraising and community advocacy.

Contact: Tiffany Whipple, secretary/treasurer, PO Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468; 660.562.3910; unitedwaynodawaycounty@gmail. com.

4-H of Nodaway County

Purpose: Creating environments where young people are valued, contributing members of the community.

Membership Process: Youth membership is open to boys and girls ages five to 18, according to age as of December 31 of the program year.

Meetings: Meeting times and locations vary according to the schedule of local clubs.

Projects: 4-H gives youth opportunities to gain leadership, citizenship and life skills through fun and innovative hands-on activities.

Contact: Annette Deering, 4-H youth development specialist, 403 N. Market Rm 308, Maryville, MO 64468; 660.582.8101; DeeringA@missouri.edu.

Young at Heart Resources for Healthy Aging

Purpose: To empower and provide older adults of Northwest Missouri the opportunity to live safe, healthy, independent lives in the home environment of their choice.

Membership Process: Serving clients who are at least 60 years of age.

Meetings: Advisory boards and the board of directors who are elected by their peers meet on a regularly-scheduled basis.

Contact: Michael Stopka, CEO, 504 East Hwy. 136, PO Box 265, Albany; 888.844.5626; mstopka@nwmoaaa.org.