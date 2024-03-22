Vera Charlene Wallace, 89, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born on October 12, 1934, in Rulo, NE, to Charles E. and Vera S. Kermoade Titus. She had lived most all her life in Northwest Missouri.

On April 2, 1957, she married Thomas Andrew Wallace in Maryville. He preceded her in death in 2007 after 50 years of marriage.

Mrs. Wallace was a caregiver and had been a waitress in the area.

She attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, and was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

Services were Monday, March 18 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses. They can be mailed or left at the funeral home, or given directly to Charlene’s granddaughter, Tracy Younger.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.