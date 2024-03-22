Paul E. Seipel, 95, Maryville, died Friday, March 15, 2024, at his home.

He was born February 28, 1929, in Maryville, to Herman C. and Anna Marie Brandt Seipel.

On July 26, 1947, he married Virginia M. Muller in Maryville. She preceded him in death February 18, 1989.

Mr. Seipel was a lifelong farmer. He owned and operated Seipel Hatchery and had worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Services will be at 11 am, Friday, March 22 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Hospice.

