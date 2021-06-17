AL 464 hosts pancake breakfast

American legion Post 464 will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, June 20. It will feature pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. A minimum donation of $7 is requested per person. Children six and under are free. Proceeds of the breakfast will go to the Heart of America Tractor Club to benefit vari-

ous juvenile charities in Northwest Missouri.

NCED announces continuation of ‘Pop-Ups’

Nodaway County Economic Development’s series of “Pop-Up Shops” at 408 North Market, Maryville, has added the following events: June 21, 22, 23 – Good News Bakery; June 25, 30, July 3 – Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn; June 29 – Angie Cakes. Most open at 11 am and remain open while supplies last.

Library schedules programs

The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville has storytime for ages birth to five at 9:45 am, Tuesday, June 22; and preschool storytime for ages two to six at 9:45 am, Thursday, June 24. Build and Learn for grades four through eighth begins at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, June 22. Sign up for the Summer Reading Program is underway. Open to all ages. Adult tech tutoring is from 10 am to noon, Tuesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 24.