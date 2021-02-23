Men’s DI Basketball Per Capita, 2021

“The eastern half of the country dominates per capita production of men’s major college basketball players. A line from Louisiana through Illinois and onto Maryland in the east includes states that are well above the national average (norm) in production. There are 5,380 players on over 350 Div. I teams. A little less than 14% of the players are foreign. Canada, Australia, Nigeria and Serbia lead the way. March Madness will soon let us know if the majority of successful NCAA Division I programs also call this area home.”