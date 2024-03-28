Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/19/24 and 3/21/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to ECC for Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant and invoices to MTE.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; to Cellubrite for training.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Form 205 Collector’s Annual Settlement, Extension Council Expense Report for January and February 2024; Consolidated 911 Expense Report for February 2024 and Sheriff Inmate Report for February 2024.

Polk Township returned a call to a resident regarding Bridge #295003.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity and project status.

Reviewed documents and updates from Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant. JD Bishop Construction, LLC began setting up the temporary ramp on the west side of the Courthouse on Monday, March 25, 2024 and will begin construction on the east side.

The commission received a request to sponsor books from Community Safety Net for Community Safety Initiative. No decision was reached.

No audit bids were received. The county called McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC, who have performed previous audits, to request a proposal.

A message was left for Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, for a Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant status update. A call was put in to Continental Sprinkler regarding the jail sprinkler system. Also present: Major Scott Wedlock.

Discussed putting an automatic door opener on the West door at the Courthouse due to the temporary ramp and the closing of the east door during construction. Calls were put into Maryville Glass and Lock and Precision Lock and Key to get quotes. Looked at window seals in the clerk’s office in the Administration Center to replace window ledges.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #299 and #300 in Nodaway Township and Road #281 in Union Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 3/21/2024. The motion passed.