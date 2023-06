Hot Dogs for Hot Dogs will be from 4:30 to 6 pm, Monday, June 26 in the side yard of the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

A come-and-go event for dogs and their owners. Hot dog sandwiches available. Dog dress-up optional. Donations will be shared between the New Nodaway Humane Society and the FUMC summer mission trip. For more information, call the church office at 660.582.4821 or the animal shelter at 660.562.3333.