The Nodaway County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and recognition night at 5 pm, Monday, June 26 at the museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville.

The topics will be election of a new board, annual business meeting and celebration of members and volunteers. Appetizers will be served. For more information, contact 660.582.8176 or nodawaycountyhistoricalsociety @embarqmail.com