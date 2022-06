The Maryville Market officially opened for the season at 8 am, June 4.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm. It will feature a variety of vendors and food trucks each week, alongside live entertainment on The Hangar flight deck, located on South Main.

Ravenwood will also be having a Farmers Market every Friday around 3 pm, offering seasonal produce.

Burlington Jct. will begin their fall festival starting in September.