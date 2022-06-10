By Jay Niesm The Catholic Missourian Editor

“God forgive me, I hope he’s in heaven.”

Benedictine Father Kenneth Reichert spoke of the man who entered Conception Abbey 20 years ago this week , pointed a MAC 90 rifle at him and fired twice.

Two monks were killed that day, including Benedictine Father Philip Schuster, and Benedictine Brother Damian Larson. Benedictine Father Norbert Schappler, like Fr. Reichert, was injured but survived.

Fr. Reichert, was critically injured before the shooter entered the monastery’s great basilica and turned the weapon on himself.

