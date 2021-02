Teresa Elaine Bix Howard, 65, Council Bluffs, IA, formerly of Atlantic, IA, died Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.

She was born October 7, 1955, in Page County, IA, to Elvis and Wylene Bix. She was a graduate of North Nodaway High School. She attended Iowa Western and received her LPN degree.

On December 21, 2002, she married Doug Howard.

Arrangements are pending at this time under the direction of Hockenberry Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA.