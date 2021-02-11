Debra Ann Bomar, 61, died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at a Lincoln, NE hospital.

She was born January 3, 1960, in Fairfax, to Frederick Ray and Betty Jean Sipes Bomar. She grew up and attended school in Mound City.

Private family services will be at 2 pm Sunday, February 14 at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Debra Bomar family, in care of the funeral home.

