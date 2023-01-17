Many people who are suffering with chronic challenges with their well being may receive help from support groups. These gatherings in Maryville allow networking with individuals who face similar challenges.

• Al-anon, 6 pm, Mondays, at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 pm, Mondays, at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main.

• Alzheimer’s Support Group, Memory Cafe, 10 am, fourth Friday at the First United Methodist Church’s gathering space, 102 North Main, sponsored by Oak Pointe, Mosaic Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Association. Another virtual support group is offered at 6 pm, fourth Tuesday at alz.org/kansascity/helping _you/support_ groups(1).

• Bereavement Support Group, 10 am, first Thursday, at the First United Methodist Church’s gathering space, 102 North Main, sponsored by Mosaic Hospice.

• Cancer Care Support Group, 6 pm, first and third Thursdays, at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main.

• Childbirth Education, 6 to 9:30 pm, January 19, March 16, May 18, July 20, September 21 and November 16 at the Franciscan Room at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, small fee of $20 or $60 if the birth is not to be at the Maryville hospital.

• Diabetes Support Group, 10 to 11 am, first Wednesday, except December, in the Diabetes Education Room in the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Outpatient Therapy Building.

• Divorce Care Support Group, 10:30 am, Sundays at The Bridge Church, 1122 South Main Street, Maryville.

• Domestic Violence Support Group, both men and women: 6 pm, first and third Mondays at North Star Advocacy Center, 660.562.2320.

• Infant Care, 6 to 9:30 pm, February 16, April 20, June 15, August 17, October 19 and December 21 at the Franciscan Room at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, small fee of $20 or $60 if the birth is not to be at the Maryville hospital. Breastfeeding taught by a certified lactation consultant.

• LGBTQ+ Community Support Group, Common Grounds, 5 pm, January 12 and every other Thursday at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main.

• Life Recovery Group, 6 to 7 pm, Monday, Tuesday, Friday at the Ark of Freedom, 921 East Third, Maryville, 660.342.5667.

• LiveWell Diabetes Prevention Class 12 to 3 pm, first Wednesday in the Diabetes Education Room located in the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Outpatient Therapy Building.

• Mothering Mondays, primarily for breastfeeding mothers, but anyone is welcome, 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the Clinic Conference Room at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

• Sexual Assault Support Group, both men and women: 6 pm, first and third Thursdays at North Star Advocacy Center.

• Trauma Recovery Support Group, 6 pm, the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at North Star Advocacy Center.

• Type 1 Diabetes Support Group, first meeting, 4 to 5 pm, Thursday, January 19 at Northwest Missouri State University Student Union, third floor, meeting room B. Call Deb Hull with questions 660.562.7966.

As a reminder the Northwest Technical School offers a variety of classes to promote well being through social and physical health.