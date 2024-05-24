Students in Nodaway County will have the opportunity to either catch up or maintain their education level at summer schools.

Horace Mann Laboratory School on the Northwest Missouri State University Campus will have summer school themed “STEAM” for grades kindergarten through sixth grade starting at 7:50 to 11:30 am, Tuesday, May 28 and ending on Thursday, June 20. The school runs Monday through Thursday.

Jefferson C-123’s summer school will be from 8:30 to 11:30 am, Monday through Thursday, June 3 to 21.

South Nodaway R-IV’s summer school will be from 8:30 to 11:30 am, Monday through Thursday, June 3 to 20. It is for current grades prekindergarten through sixth grade. Enroll at forms.gle/PwdbYeEBf1yebYkX6.

Maryville Middle School is holding summer school this year for students going into first through sixth grades in the fall. Summer school hours will be 7:55 am to 3:05 pm with breakfast and lunch provided daily. Buses will run and the GO program will be available before school starting at 6:30 am and after school ending at 5:30 pm. The cost is a flat rate of $60. Only Maryville School District students can attend this year.

“Our program aims to enhance your child’s learning over the summer, preventing any learning loss,” Assistant Principal Chelle Green said. ““This opportunity will provide engaging activities and programs to support their educational progress.”

West Nodaway R-I is offering a summer tutoring program where the WN teachers are using their career ladder program to tutor students throughout the summer on an individual basis. The teacher can suggest summer tutoring or parents can sign up their children. The purpose is to simply provide a flexible opportunity for the teachers and students to continue to work throughout the summer in an effort to prevent loss and be prepared for the start of the new school year.