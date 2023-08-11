The Maryville Public Library had 274 children and 110 adults sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

This was the highest level of the program’s participation in the past five years. More than 7,000 children’s and young adult books and nearly adult books were checked out from the library in June and July.

Library Director Stephanie Patterson credits growth in participation to local parents and grandparents mindful of reading level development, as well as a strong partnership between local school districts and the library’s Youth Services Coordinator Elizabeth Argo.

“Some kids enrolled in Summer School don’t get to visit us with their parents,” Patterson said. “Our Youth Services Coordinator led field trips to introduce those kids to their public library. We especially enjoy seeing some of them visibly pull their parents into the library a day or two after their field trip.”

With sponsorship from the Maryville Pride Lions Club, library staff rewarded children who read at least 20 minutes for at least 20 days over the course of the summer.

“We chose 20 minutes for 20 days as our target for completers because we believe that is a long enough time to form a reading habit and there is a lot of research out about the benefits of reading 15-20 minutes per day,” said Argo. “However, a number of kids surpassed that goal, some by more than double and earned 50-day prizes.”

Youth who completed and reported at least 20 days of reading as of August 5 are: Grades 1-6 Category: Pearl Wehmeyer, Kamryn Lager, Kody Gockel, Kamryn Gockel, Jaxson Gockel, Nathan Gockel, Abigail Stickelman, Vincent Kern, Sydney Kern, Anna Henggeler, Vincent White, Lincoln Jeter, Chase Nielson, Hattie Nielson, Lyla Lightfoot, Jackson Beatty, Allison Beatty, Ashtyn Schlapia, Ainslee Meyers, Whitaker Hill, Gavin Layman, Jaxon Dunkin, Rowyn Guthrie, Holden Guthrie, Clayton Catterton, Jaxon Evans, Carsyn Kurz, Tim Miyazaki, Bella Graham, Layla Greeley, Avery Mitchell, Eli Mitchell, Stella Moore, Scarlett Moore, Brock Plackemeier, Kendall James, Reese James, Harper James, Dayne Smyser, Beckett Budden, Brielle Budden, Bianca Budden, Elley Cline, Hudsen Cline, Samuel Jenkins, Trent Carlson, Autumn Vogel, James McKim, Robert McKim, Shadalyn Freuh, Mylee Stringer, Rylee Pariseau, Lennox Fisher, Kreyton Hanna, Brynlee Hanna, Isabelle Henggeler, Ryleigh Bostwick, Lana Brand, Eyushi Goswami, Hanine Meziani, Ahmed Meziani, Thena Parry, Leola Parry, Aseneth Seipel, Paisley Baker, Emalyn Hendren, Hadlee Mayfield, Regan Braymen, August Kuhlemeyer, Damon Lambert, Achima Washington, Iyana Washington, Lucy O’Gwin, Henry O’Gwin and Gabby Schieber.

Ten readers met the highest reading challenge in the Young Adult Category: Sidney Pohren, Alayna Pargus, Geordynn Bostwick, Ashton Brand, Alyssa Rudd, Seith Seipel, Olivia Mikkelsen, Wilson Kuhlemeyer, Nasya Washington and Pippa O’Gwin.

Young children enrolled in the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program earned their own incentives by counting the number of books which were read to them over the summer.

At least 54 adults completed the library’s summer reading challenge: Andrea Riley, Terri Giesken, Hunter and Sarah McFall-Boegeman, Giuli Coniglio, Brittany Mitchell, Leanna McMillan, Annalise Herrera, Art and Julie Filips, Vicki Cook, Sarah Hertzog, Nancy Liu, Teddy Miyazaki, Rhonda Clark, Jill Gockel, Amanda Twaddle, Savannah Erickson, Sherri Burns, Nicholas White, Breonna Waterman, Brad and Keely Cline, Shirley Sendgraff, Stian Bjotveit, Lillian Stark, Jill Emerson, Shandalen Frueh, Laura Thomas, Ashley Myers, Grace Stephens, Patricia White, Maizey Williams, Erin Anderson, Cathy Law, Erin Pohren, Phyllis and Clint Lawyer, Michele Weddle, Dianne Fisher, Kim Offutt, Amber Vogel, Bailey Hays, Angela Lunsford, Kaylyn Sander, Susan Maxwell, Linda Akins, Larry Ricks, Sydney Bogue, JoAnn Outs, Wendy Riley, Cheyann Wheeler and Heather Pearson.