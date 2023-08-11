William Booth, owner of the property located at 503 Lisa Lane, Maryville, was presented the August winner of the Beautification Award Program by Mayor Tye Parsons, far left. William and his wife, Shari, have put a lot of work into their property that displays the pride they have in their home. They enjoy the neighborhood and look forward to the July 4th parade on their street every year.

Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set criteria.

Individuals who would like to nominate a property owner for this award, should contact City Hall at 660.562.8001 or visit maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form for 2023.