The St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will have a fall dinner from 11 am to 2 pm, Sunday, October 15 in the church basement at 415 South Main Street, Parnell. The freewill donation dinner features ham balls, sliced pork loin, twice baked potato casserole, green beans, dinner roll, with a variety of salads and desserts.

There will be “Kids’ Grab bags,” bring quarters. The basement is handicap accessible. Sunday Mass is at 10 am.