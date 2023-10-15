The Maryville Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce October Business of the Month. Those who gathered for the award presentation were Chamber Ambassadors and Hy-Vee employees with Fast & Fresh Manager Monica Wiederholt and Natalie Schouten front and center.

Hy-Vee always provides outstanding support for the community and as its nomination states, Fast & Fresh is known for going above and beyond for its customers. When customers enter the door to Fast & Fresh, they are greeted by friendly, smiling faces. Fast & Fresh is located at 1215 South Main and is open daily from 5 am until midnight. Providing not only fuel, the store also has an incredible selection of fresh meals, snacks and groceries.